Get ready for April Fools’ Day as a family

As the days melt together, you may have forgotten that Wednesday is April Fools’ Day!

And since you’re staying home, here are a few fun family ideas to make the day better.

Make a prank plan with your kids on Tuesday for Wednesday. Have them brainstorm ideas for a trick, write out a plan to execute and help them figure out how they can follow through with the surprise.

Work on writing, problem-solving and teamwork! We’d love to see your ideas, so make sure you share your tricks with Sarah Bloom or send them to our sister station, NBC12, HERE .

Meanwhile, if you want to prank your kids, here are some clever ideas:

• Freeze their cereal with the spoon in it - when they go to take a bite, it won’t move.

• Offer a plate of brownies, serve up a plate with brown letter Es on it.

• Put your kids in each others’ beds while their sleeping tonight.

• Or for the older kids, consider covering the TV sensor with tape. It might take them a while to figure out why they just can’t get that TV to work.

For a little history lesson about the day, click here.