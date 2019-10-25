Get rid of your unwanted medication on Saturday

On Saturday, law enforcement agencies throughout the Shenandoah Valley and the country will take in and dispose of any of your unused or unwanted drug prescriptions, as a part of the 18th annual DEA National Prescription Drug Takeback Day.

Sgt. Chris Grubbs, with the Harrisonburg Police Department, said Saturday serves as a day for law enforcement to interact with the community and discuss abuse of medications.

Most law enforcement agencies in the Valley have drug drop-off bins you can access 24/7, but you can only drop off prescription drugs.

At some drop-off locations on Saturday, like the Kroger in Harrisonburg, you can also drop off old syringes and even vape products.

"I think with all some of the epidemics that just went around recently, with some of the overdoses from bad vaping, that the DEA decided to take some of those and get them off the streets," Sgt. Grubbs said.

Sgt. Grubbs said each agency works with the DEA to properly destroy what is dropped off. He said at the last take-back day, Harrisonburg Police collected more than 30 pounds of prescription pills.

Nationwide, this past spring, the DEA reported that they took in 937,443 pounds, or about 469 tons, of unused or expired prescription medication. Since the beginning of the program in the fall of 2010, it has collected more than 11.8 million pounds of medications.

The idea is to prevent prescription drugs from falling into the wrong hands, especially amid the nation's ongoing opioid crisis.

Here's a list of where you can drop off prescription drugs around the Valley, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 26:

• Kroger on East Market Street in Harrisonburg

• Rockingham County Sheriff's Office

• Augusta County Sheriff's Office

• Fisher Auto Parts parking lot in Staunton (beside Augusta Health Urgent Care, 851 Statler Blvd.)

• Neighborhood Walmart Market in Waynesboro at 1211 West Broad St.

• Sentara RMH Funkhouser Women's Center

• Luray Walmart parking lot

• Woodstock Walmart near the front entrance

• CVS Pharmacy in Woodstock

• Strasburg Town Hall

• Frederick County Public Safety Building

West Virginia will have more than 110 collection sites.

You can find other locations, in any given state, here.

If they hit capacity before 2 p.m., the event could end early, but you also have the chance year-round to safely and anonymously dispose of medications at the CVS at 1302 Barterbrook Rd. or at the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office, which has a 24/7 drop-off box.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is organized by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and takes place twice a year.

If you know someone who needs treatment for prescription drug abuse, you can locate treatment services in and around your area here.