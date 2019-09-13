"Ghana, remember me" performance aims to connect identities

More than 100 people packed Eastern Mennonite University's auditorium Thursday evening for the performance "Ghana, Remember Me..."

Directed by Talibah Aquil, an EMU Center for Justice and Peacebuilding alumna, the performance took the audience through Aquil's personal journey of healing as she traveled to Ghana for the "Year of Return."

"When I learn about my history, it always started with slavery," Aquil said. "I was beginning to internalize that. I felt the need and the call to travel to Ghana to learn about my history myself."

Through song, dance, poetry, and dialogue, Aquil took the audience on a powerful journey through hundreds of years of history.

"As soon as I landed in Ghana, I realized I was a part of a melting pot of people who were passionate about doing the same work that I was," Aquil said. "I found people who had a similar heartbeat to mine, and I interviewed them, and incorporated their stories into the presentation."

This year marks the 400th anniversary of enslaved Africans arriving on American soil. Aquil hopes Thursday night's performance bridges the identities between Africans and African Americans while creating a space of healing and growth.

"What resonated with my spirit was Ghana, please remember me, and I will do my best to remember you and tell your story," Aquil said.