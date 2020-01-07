Girl Scout cookie season starts back up with a new lemon cookie

The start of 2020 means the start of Girl Scout cookie season once again.

For our area, covered by the Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council, it also means the launch of a new girl scout cookie available to buyers in the Shenandoah Valley.

From January 1 to March 15, girl scouts across the U.S. become entrepreneurs as they work to sell cookies to power their own opportunities and adventures through the girl scouts.

According to the national organization, "nine in ten Girl Scouts say the cookie program has built their entrepreneurship skills and their interest in pursuing entrepreneurship as a career path—so every cookie purchase is an investment in the world-changing business leaders of tomorrow."

For 2020, they're offering refreshed cookie packaging with updated images showing Girl Scouts taking part in a diverse range of experiences, from camping and canoeing to designing robots to taking action to improve their communities.

In our area, a new cookie will also be available: Lemon-Ups, which are a crispy lemon cookie baked with messages inspired by Girl Scouts like "I am an innovator." It will be a part of the classic lineup including favorites like Thin Mints, Samoas, and Trefoils.

“Girl Scouts is the BEST girl leadership experience in the world,” said Nikki Williams, CEO of Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline. “We are the organization creating the female leadership pipeline. The go-getters, innovators, risk-takers, and leaders of tomorrow. The Girl Scout Cookie Program is one of our greatest leadership, entrepreneurship programs! When you purchase cookies you are helping girls power their Girl Scout experience and you’re supporting female entrepreneurs.”

Girl Scouts will start booth sales of their cookies on January 17. The cookies are $5 a box. You can find a booth sale near you at www.girlscouts.org/cookies or with the official Girl Scout Cookie Fidner app that's free on iOS and Android.

