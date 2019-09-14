Girl Scout troop plants trees in Westover Park

After removing over 200 ash trees in Westover Park for a larger project in Purcell Park, Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation wanted to plant a tree for every tree removed. Girl Scout troop 1219 helped plant trees in Westover Park to help with this initiative.

Girl scouts planted over 20 trees through out the day in Westover Park.

"It's good to see the girls come out and learn about environmental issues in their local community, helping in the local community. The girls can come back out too and they can watch the tree grow from season to season and they know that they had a part in replacing these trees as the trees grow," said Jeremy Harold, park superintendent for Harrisonburg Parks and Rec.

The troop planted 20 trees in the park, focusing on a variety of native trees like oak and sycamore.

Lila Dunham, a participant in today's tree planting, said her favorite part was hanging out with her friends and learning more about the environment.

"All the animals can come to it and it will help the environment," said Dunham.

Later in the month, Harrisonburg Parks and Rec will plant even more trees around the city, along with future plantings in October.