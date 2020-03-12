Global shares sink on pandemic news, waning hopes for fix

TOKYO (AP) — Shares tumbled in Europe and Asia after the World Health Organization declared a coronavirus pandemic and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell into bear market territory.

Trader Michael Gallucci touches his face asworks at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Thailand’s exchange halted trading for a half-hour after the benchmark hit its 10% limit down.

Benchmarks in Paris, London and Frankfurt all opened more than 5% lower.

The plunges followed a sell-off on Wall Street as investors expressed disappointment over President Donald Trump’s response to the outbreak.

Investors want more aggressive action from the U.S. government amid growing uncertainty over how badly it will hit the economy.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.