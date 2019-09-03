God's Pit Crew is ready to provide relief to victims of Hurricane Dorian

Volunteers with God's Pit Crew crisis response team are ready to step in once Hurricane Dorian makes landfall.

God's Pit Crew has more than fifteen trailers, full of supplies, on standby to go wherever help is needed and nearly 5,000 blessing buckets prepped.

Founder Randy Johnson says if the storm is as powerful as predicted, they could be short on supplies for the rest of the season.

"If this thing is anything of what its potential could be, those supplies won't last long, but we are grateful that we do have the opportunity to respond immediately." said Johnson.

God's Pit Crew is still accepting donations for its Blessing Buckets and accommodations on its relief trips.

