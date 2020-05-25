Gold Star father Khizr Khan discusses importance of Memorial Day

Gold Star father Khizr Khan and his family spent the Memorial Day holiday a little differently this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2004 Captain Humayun Khan, a University of Virginia graduate, died while in service to his country during Operation Iraqi Freedom. For Khan, the Memorial Day holiday is a chance to honor his son's legacy.

"One of his work friends who has retired from the military now wrote and said take away all these medals and all these ceremonies, give us our friend back," Gold Star father Khizr Khan said.

Normally the Khan's use the holiday to go visit their son's burial in Arlington National Cemetery but are staying home because of the pandemic. Last September, a post office in Charlottesville was dedicated to him to honor his sacrifice.

“We take it that this is an acknowledgment of that spirit of that dedication that our men and women in service and their families provide to this nation for the protection of this nation the wellbeing of this nation,” Khan said.

During quarantine, Khan decided to write a message of unity to share with his neighbors during difficult times to show them support. Khan hopes it will spread a message of togetherness on a day to help honor those who have given their lives to help support freedom.

"We honor our men and women that have offered the ultimate sacrifice, what we need to remember while we are going through this pandemic is that we must remain together, that is how we are going to come out of it," Khan said.

Khan says he and his wife plan to go to Arlington National Cemetery once the commonwealth lessens COVID-19 restrictions.