Golden Corral in Harrisonburg to close at the end of summer

After Labor Day, the Golden Corral in Harrisonburg is set to close after serving families for more than 40 years.

An employee told WHSV part of the reason the restaurant is closing is due to their lease.

The regional manager of Valley Corrals, which owns the restaurant, said they have offered positions to all employees at different locations across the Shenandoah Valley while the Harrisonburg location is closed.

James Myers, a customer of 15 years, said he's going to miss the restaurant for the friends he made there.

"I like the atmosphere and the people here I've come to known," Myers said. "Some from the eastern part from Elkton I've talked to them quite a bit, I like talking to other people it's a wonderful place for fellowship."

The regional manager said they are thankful for everyone's support in the community, and they are looking for a new location to reopen in Harrisonburg.

