Good Samaritan rescues groundhog after it was hit by car

A good Samaritan rescued a groundhog after it was hit by a car near Stone Brewing Richmond.

The groundhog is suffering from head trauma and will be recovering for several weeks at the Richmond Wildlife Center.

Because groundhog season began in mid-February, radiographs were performed to determine if the groundhog was pregnant or not; however, vets say it is still too early to detect pregnancy.

According to the Richmond Wildlife Center, groundhogs are prolific vegetarian eaters that can consume 3/4 pounds of vegetation or more a day.

The groundhog will need plenty of nutrition. To help the Richmond Wildlife Center buy food for the groundhog, you can mail gift cards from any local grocery store.

Gift cards can be mailed to Richmond Wildlife Center at P.O Box 14694, Richmond, Va. 23221.