Goodwill closing stores, keeping donation centers open

As of Tuesday, March 24, Goodwill Industries closed all of their thrift stores at 6 p.m. due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was made to benefit the health of all Goodwill employees and their communities, according to a statement by the company.

While stores are closing, donation centers are remaining open in most places so that Goodwill can continue to offer virtual services to the public.

However, the following donation centers are closing too: Altavista, Bassett, Bedford, Chatham, Farmville, Pearisburg, and Verona.

Those locations will have EDGAR donation bins for collecting small and non-breakable items while they remain closed.

Store donation centers staying open will accept donations from Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Attended donation centers not located at stores will accept donations from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and will be closed on Sundays.

You can shop Goodwill online atwww.shopgoodwill.com

“Goodwill wants the community to know, we are here to help during this crisis,” states Kelly Sandridge, Vice President Brand Strategy & External Affairs. “We have worked hard over the past week to get Virtual Services online so the public can have access to both live classes and online training assistance. We are still enrolling in training programs for Information Technology and Healthcare, which can also proceed virtually. There is also an online Job Board of area employers who we have found that are hiring during this crisis. By continuing to donate, and shopping online, you are supporting Goodwills ability to continue to provide these services.”

For more information on Virtual Services, click here. For a listing of Donation Centers, click here. To support Goodwill during this crisis, click here.