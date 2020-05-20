Gordmans advertises closing sale after grand opening in March

After opening in Waynesboro in early March, Gordmans was forced to closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gordmans advertises closing sale. | Credit: WHSV

Now, it may have to close permanently, just months after opening.

The store reopened on May 15, but it is now advertising a closing sale.

Parent company Stage Stores said in a statement they have been struggling financially and filed voluntary petitions under Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Stage Stores CEO Michael Glazer is hoping to attract a partner interested in their off-price concept, but says in the meantime, they are winding down operations.

"This is incredibly difficult news to deliver and it is a decision that we came to after exhausting all other options," Glazer said in a statement.

Everything in the store is on sale, and Gordmans will be honoring customer programs, gift cards and returns only through June 15. You can read the full statement from Glazer here.

