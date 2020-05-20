Gov. Justice announces discount for all West Virginians staying at state parks

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced a new discount for state parks amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday.

According to the governor, starting on June 1 and through August 31, all West Virginia State Parks will offer a discount they're calling the WVSTRONG discount for any West Virginia residents who book lodging at state parks.

Gov. Justice says all state residents will be eligible for a 30% discount at state parks.

"At the end of the day, all West Virginians have been heroes throughout these unusual times" Gov. Justice said. "Because of the resiliency and strength you have shown, following the advice of our experts, our state has seen some of the lowest rates of COVID-19 cases in the country. You're saving lives and we can never thank you enough."

According to a statement from the governor's office, the discount is the first of its kind in the history of West Virginia State Parks and will help people show their "appreciation for the resiliency and support of West Virginians."

The 30% discount offer applies to lodge rooms, cabins, and campsite reservations for any West Virginia resident from June 1 to August 31.

To claim the WVSTRONG discount, you can book online at wvstateparks.com and enter promo code WVSTRONG at checkout.

"We want to encourage all West Virginians to enjoy our beautiful state that we have," Gov. Justice said. "Go, West Virginia, and enjoy the parks that are near to your hearts. Or, if there’s an area where you want to visit but you haven’t been able to get to yet, go and experience a new adventure."

All West Virginia residents with existing reservations throughout the time of the discount will be issued it proactively as a credit on their reservation within the next two weeks. Those credits will be automatically applied.

"With this promotion, we're hoping to introduce more West Virginia residents to the beauty and outdoor recreation you'll find here at our state parks," said Steve McDaniel, director of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

The governor's office says these are the details:

• Discount is available to guests who make a reservation online at wvstateparks.com or over the phone by calling 1-833-WVPARKS.

• Guests who claim the discount will be asked to verify West Virginia residency with a state-issued ID at check-in.

• West Virginia's senior citizens and veterans can combine the 30 percent discount with their existing discount by using code WVSENIORS or WVVETERAN at checkout.

Overnight facilities at West Virginia’s state parks and forests will start to reopen for in-state guests this week. Campgrounds are scheduled to open first on May 21, with cabins and lodges reopening on May 26.

As facilities reopen, park and forest staff will follow all guidelines issued by Gov. Justice, as well as state and federal health officials. This includes wearing personal protective equipment, such as masks, and amending operations to incorporate more stringent cleaning and promote distancing guidelines.

“Our first and most important priority at this time is making sure our guests, visitors and staff are safe,” said West Virginia State Parks Chief Brad Reed. “We want to thank the Governor and our state’s health officials for leading us through this crisis and providing the guidance and resources we need to start reopening our parks and forests.”

For updates on reopening dates and changes to operations, visit wvstateparks.com/travel-alert

