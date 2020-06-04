Gov. Justice announces new public gathering and fair guidelines

A few restrictions put into place due to the COVID-19 crisis were eased Thursday by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.

During his news briefing, Gov. Justice announced that the limit on public gatherings in the state will increase from 25 to 100 people. The new size limit goes into effect at midnight on Friday, June 5.

Gov. Justice says the state's medical experts told him it was safe to go forward with larger gatherings.

Gov. Justice also announced Thursday that fairs and festivals may begin to operate beginning July 1, as long as they follow relatively strict guidelines.

Gov. Justice said guidelines for fairs and festivals will be released Friday, June 5.

All industry-specific guidance from the governor's office can be found here.