Gov. Justice announces opening date for gyms and health clubs

“I do think under the strictest of guidelines that we can move forward now and open up our gymnasiums,” Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday afternoon during his press conference regarding COVID-19 and the state’s response to the health pandemic.

Gov. Justice announced health clubs and gyms may resume operations starting Monday, May 18.

He said Thursday this is to ensure fairness.

“We opened our wellness centers and then there were those who probably pushed the envelope beyond what we intended and basically they opened up basic gym activities when it was supposed to be driven by medical supervision and wellness or rehabilitation,” Gov. Justice said. “With all of that being said, I surely understand the unfairness, yeah know, from the stand point of other health clubs and gyms.”

Gov. Justice says additional guidance for gyms and health clubs will be published on governor.wv.gov Thursday evening.

“That gives us until Monday for the owners to be able to get their staff ramped up. We didn’t want to put that off until the 21st,” Gov. Justice said.

The governor also made an addition to Week 4 of his 'West Virginia Strong, The Comeback’ plan.

Gov. Justice says beginning May 21, the whitewater rafting industry, as well as ziplining businesses, can open to customers.

The following is a list of restrictions the governor says the industries must abide by:

• Outfitters are encouraged to provide all patrons with masks upon arrival, if they do not already have them. Patrons should be encouraged to use cloth or disposable face coverings when safe and practical to do so.

• A group cannot exceed six guests and one guide is allowed per raft. Groups are limited to patrons who arrive together and/or live together. Mixed groups of rafters are prohibited.

• Groups on buses must be spaced six feet apart and the maximum capacity permitted on a 55 person capacity bus is 18 guests. Everyone on the bus must wear face coverings and all windows must be down. Buses must be properly sanitized after each ride.

• 15-passenger shuttles may only be used to transport one group at a time.

• Outfitters must coordinate to stagger the loading and unloading of rafts as well as launching and takeout of rafts to maintain proper social distancing. Guests must remain on the bus or raft until their group loads or unloads.

• Outfitters should maximize the distance between rafts while on the river.

Aside from additions to the state’s reopening plan, Gov. Justice announced several sites that will provide free COVID-19 testing on May 15 and May 16.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the public will have an opportunity to get tested for COVID-19 at the following locations:

• Martinsburg High School at 701 South Queen Street

• Bluefield State College - Harris-Jefferson Student Center lower parking lot at 219 Rock Street Bluefield, W.Va.

• Asbury United Methodist Church at 110 West North Street in Charles Town, W.Va.

• Commission on Aging at 1614 South Kanawha Street in Beckley, W.Va.