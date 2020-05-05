Gov. Justice extends free fishing for West Virginians through the month of May

West Virginians have more time to be able to fish without the need for a license during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 26, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that he was waiving the requirement for a fishing license for all West Virginia residents through at least April 24.

"I want people to make the best of this difficult situation," said Gov. Justice in a tweet at the time. "Remember - practice safe social distancing!"

Now, according to a press release from the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, Justice announced that free fishing for residents will continue through the month of May.

According to the West Virginia DNR, the requirement to possess a fishing license to fish in state-regulated waters has been waived for state residents through May 31.

However, anglers still need to practice social distancing.

DNR officials say regular trout stockings will continue as set forth in the 2020 Fishing Regulations. Thousands of golden rainbow trout are being stocked in streams and rivers throughout West Virginia.

DNR encourages anglers to watch out for specially tagged golden rainbow trout.

Of the 50,000 goldens stocked, 150 fish have specially marked, numbered tags, DNR officials said. Anglers that catch a golden with a numbered tag may enter to win one of five grand prizes.

DNR officers will continue to patrol state waterways and may ask any fishers for proof of West Virginia residency, like a driver's license or a state-issued ID.

That's because license requirements remain in place for anyone from out-of-state.

All fishing regulations remain in effect for both state residents and non-residents, including bag limits, slot limits, catch-and-release areas, and fly-fishing-only areas.

The waiver only applies to fishing licenses, which includes a waiver for trout and conservation stamps.

Existing license and stamp requirements for out-of-state residents remain in place.

All requirements for hunting licenses remain in effect.

DNR officials remind anglers not to interfere with trout stocking personnel, follow social distancing guidelines and maintain a safe distance from hatchery staff. A DNR Law Enforcement officer will join each stocking run.

In Virginia, the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries says all requirements for hunting and fishing licenses remain in effect.

