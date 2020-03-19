Gov. Justice issues executive order to extend unemployment benefits due to COVID-19

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice issued an Executive Order Thursday directing the West Virginia Department of Commerce and WorkForce West Virginia to provide unemployment benefits to those affected by COVID-19 to the maximum extent permitted under federal law.

Individuals who are separated from employment, have had their hours of employment reduced, or are prevented from working due to either a documented medical condition caused by COVID-19 or due to communicable disease control measures related to COVID-19 are eligible for these benefits, according to the Governor's order.

The changes outlined in the order will remain in place throughout the duration of the Governor's recent State of Emergency declaration related to COVID-19.

For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the state's toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.