Gov. Justice issues 'stay at home' order for West Virginia

Governor Jim Justice has issued a stay at home order for all of West Virginia, effective 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Justice announced the decision Monday in a statewide address in response to COVID-19.

Justice says the order means people should not go to work unless you provide an essential service or work for an essential business.

You should also not visit friends and family if there's no essential need and should not visit loved ones in the hospital, nursing home, or skilled nursing facilities, according to the governor's order.

The order does allow people to go to grocery stories, pick up carry out orders at restaurants, care for a friend or family member in need, go to medical appointments, go to the pharmacy to pick up medications, walk pets outside and go to the veterinarian as needed, help someone get necessary supplies, receive deliveries, and, according to Justice, take walks, ride a bike, hike, jog, or in general, be in nature for exercise, so long as you keep at least six feet between you and others.

Generally, a stay at home order restricts leaving the house to essential needs, rather than social distancing, which allows for much more.