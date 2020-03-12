Gov. Justice issues travel warning, suspends state basketball tournament

Gov. Jim Justice held a press conference Thursday to update the public on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans in West Virginia.

As of Thursday, there are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia, but the Justice administration is taking proactive steps due to confirmed cases in neighboring states.

Virginia's total number of cases increased to 17 on Thursday.

However, West Virginia just gained the capability of testing for the virus at their state lab a few days ago.

On Thursday, Gov. Justice issued a state employee travel ban and asked all West Virginians to reconsider all out-of-state travel.

The governor also urged agencies and groups to not hold large meetings or gatherings.

Just like governors in Ohio and in Kentucky, Gov. Justice is also requesting that nursing homes in the state put restrictions on visitors at this time.

As a precaution, Gov. Justice announced the suspension of the high school state basketball tournament. The announcement came shortly after the VHSL in Virginia announced that all games scheduled for Friday and Saturday would be canceled.

The West Virginia girls tournament was suspended at the end of play Thursday morning and the boys tournament has been postponed until further notice.