Gov. Justice orders all nursing home residents and staff tested for COVID-19

During a coronavirus news briefing Friday morning, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice issued a new executive order in an effort to protect the most at-risk for COVID-19 in the State of West Virginia.

"I am directing the DHHR, with the help of the National Guard, to test or retest every single resident in all the nursing homes as well as all the staff," said Gov. Justice. "We are going to go back and test everybody."

On Thursday, he had said that they were testing everybody at any nursing home when as soon as a case was detected in a facility.

But on Friday, the governor said they'd be testing everyone in every nursing home, regardless of whether a positive case had been found at the facility or not.

According to the 10:00 a.m. report from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there have been 18,681 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 754 positive, 17,927 negative and 13 deaths.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.

The governor also announced on Friday that the DHHR is ordering all laboratories in the state to electronically file COVID-19 test results in real-time.

“The immediate collection of data or other information on the disease will assist in effectively implementing public health programs and help control the spread of COVID-19 to protect and promote the health of the people of West Virginia,” said Dr. Cathy Slemp, State Health Officer and Commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health.

Testing for many people across West Virginia has been very limited, with people reporting difficulties finding anywhere near them that can perform tests and a lot of people in rural areas having to travel miles to the closest hospital just to find out that they don't meet the screening requirements.

According to DHHR data, 20.68% of the patients with confirmed cases in West Virginia are currently hospitalized. About 50% of people with confirmed cases had pre-existing conditions.

As of April 16, 85 patients were hospitalized, 408 were in home isolation, and 223 had fully recovered from the virus in West Virginia.

__________

April 16

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice didn't mince words, but be also didn't give any specifics about an issue with COVID-19 testing at a nursing home in Jackson County Thursday afternoon.

"We did have an incident that happened (Thursday)," Justice said. "I really feel like that I was not getting all the information, but we sent in the National Guard and our Health Department to find out what was going on."

"The governor directed earlier in the day for the National Guard to move assets forward to Jackson County to be prepared to support the Health Department and facility to conduct testing," said General James Hoyer with West Virginia National Guard.

The state has not said at what facility the testing happened or specifically what the issue was.

Visitors to nursing homes have been told to restrict visitors by the governor since March 12 to prevent the spread of the virus and protect members of the state's most vulnerable population.

He says cases at homes across the state have continued to climb.

"We have told our people point blank when we have one person in an outbreak in a nursing home to run to the fire and test everybody there, all the employees and everybody there," Justice said.

Without details, Justice said in this case, that didn't happen.

WSAZ has reported on nursing home and care facility outbreaks in Monongalia, Kanawha, and Wayne counties since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. To date there have been no reports of an outbreak at a facility in Jackson.

Jackson County was placed on the state's list of hot-spots for COVID-19 on Monday, April 13. On Friday, state leaders said the county declined to be considered a hot-spot on the prior Friday. The reason being that the cases there were considered older and under control.

"I’m going to get to the bottom of this and if I truly find out that we have individuals that purposely didn’t do what their job is to do, they’re going to be gone."

West Virginia Health Care Association CEO Marty Wright issued the following statement after Thursday's news conference:

“We are grateful to Governor Justice for his comments on COVID-19 testing procedures in long-term care facilities. As the statewide association representing long-term care facilities, we have consistently supported the testing of all residents and staff in any facility where COVID-19 is detected. The governor’s comments echo previous commitments from other state leaders, and we wish to thank Secretary Crouch, Dr. Slemp, and Dr. Marsh for working to establish a statewide policy and consensus among the counties to do prompt facility-wide testing. Based on results in other states, we firmly believe that facility-wide testing will aid our providers in implementing necessary isolation procedures, help to curb the spread of the virus, and provide transparency to residents, staff, and their loved ones.”

Justice will hold another COVID-19 press briefing at 11 a.m. Friday.