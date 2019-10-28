Gov. Northam announces new wine production facility in Nelson County

Nelson County is getting a new place for people to enjoy an adult beverage.

Governor Ralph Northam announced Monday, October 28, that Virginia Sparkling Company will invest almost $600,000 and create six new jobs to start a new sparkling wine production facility on Route 151.

A $40,000 grant from the Agricultural and Forest Industries Development grant fund was awarded to Nelson County for the project that the county will match with local funds.

The facility, run by Veritas Vineyard & Winery, will provide partner wineries with the machinery to produce a new sparkling wine product for their customers.

Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring said this will have a great impact on Virginia's wine industry.

"Today is extra special as we look at the fact that we are going to be celebrating Virginia sparkling wine, and that's something again that Veritas is leading the way, but doing it in a very collaborative fashion," said Ring.

Representative Denver Riggleman and Senator Creigh Deeds were also in attendance to offer their congratulations and thanks to Virginia Sparkling Wine Company and the state for investing into Nelson County.

Veritas Vineyard & Winery sparkling wine is already on the market. Customers can expect the sparkling wines from other companies to be available in summer 2020.

“Today’s announcement underscores Virginia’s already sparkling reputation as a premier destination for wine,” said Governor Northam. “With more than 300 wineries and vineyards, the wine industry in Virginia generates nearly $1.37 billion for our economy each year, provides new markets for our farmers, and offers unique agritourism opportunities for our visitors. We thank Virginia Sparkling Company for their investment and look forward to toasting their success in the Commonwealth for years to come.”

Nelson County's economy saw more than $211 million in visitor expenditures in 2018, with much of it from tourism centered around the 151 trail.

Virginia Sparkling Company will be located in the former textile mill that also houses the tasting room for Flying Fox Vineyard & Winery.