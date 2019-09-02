Gov. Northam declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Dorian

Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Monday afternoon, allowing the commonwealth to mobilize resources for the southeastern part of the state.

Radar image of Hurricane Dorian as of 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 2, 2019

“Hurricane Dorian is a serious storm, and current predictions indicate that it may affect parts of Virginia,” said Governor Northam. “I am declaring a state of emergency to ensure that localities and communities have the appropriate level of assistance, and to coordinate the Commonwealth’s response to any potential impacts from Hurricane Dorian. I encourage Virginians to take all necessary precautions to make sure they are prepared as well.”

Forecasts predict the storm will shift north and travel along the East Coast, affecting the Carolinas and southeastern Virginia around Thursday.

Potential impacts include coastal and inland flooding, storm surge, damaging winds and prolonged power outages.

A state of emergency allows Virginia to mobilize resources like the National Guard and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. It also allows the commonwealth to deploy people and equipment as soon as possible for response and recovery efforts.

The declaration will also allow Virginia officials to coordinate planning with North Carolina.

The Virginia Emergency Operations Center was activated on Labor Day morning at 8 a.m. to monitor the storm and to coordinate preparedness efforts with local, state and federal officials.

Any Virginians living on the coast are encouraged to learn their evacuation zones (which can be found here).

Northam also encourages anyone in eastern and coastal Virginia to keep up with the latest forecasts and update their emergency plans.

You can learn what to include a emergency preparedness kit at vaemergency.gov/prepare/supply-kit/.

With the FEMA app, you can get mobile alerts from the National Weather Service. For our area in the Shenandoah Valley, the WHSV Weather app allows you to set up customizable alerts for severe weather warnings, lightning and heavy rain near your area, and more.