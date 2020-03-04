Gov. Northam holds press conference to outline Virginia's coronavirus plans

On Wednesday morning, Governor Ralph Northam held a press conference about preparations the commonwealth of Virginia has taken to prepare for the coronavirus crisis.

As of March 4, according to the Virginia Department of Health, there have been no cases of COVID-19 in Virginia. So far, 17 people in Virginia have been tested for the virus; 14 have tested negative, and three have results still pending.

Only people who are sick and meet specific criteria are tested for the disease. The majority of people tested so far were in northern Virginia.

“The Commonwealth is taking this public health issue seriously, and we have a plan in place to respond to COVID-19,” said Governor Northam.

Shortly after the identification of the novel coronavirus in January, Virginia established an Incident Management Team of Public Safety. They are meeting daily to coordinate and plan responses. Leading experts are working with local health departments on the issue.

There is a focus on preparing first responders, hospitals and healthcare providers on how to respond appropriately. In addition, Virginia has begun testing in their own lab, which will produce results more quickly than the CDC's lab could.

Northam emphasized the state is taking the virus seriously, and the public should too. Although the virus has not reached Virginia yet, Northam assured people that the state has the resources to handle the situation.

“While the risk is still low here in Virginia, state agencies are focused on preparation efforts, and we are encouraging Virginians to practice good hygiene measures and continue following updates from state and federal health officials," said Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey, MD.

Over the next 90 days, the state will need $3.6 million to mobilize efforts, especially for personal protection equipment, as well as other materials, and to pay those working. These funds are already available within the state budget. Over the next 12 months, the state may need $6.5 million to continue its efforts, according to health officials.

Health Commissioner Norman Oliver advised that the virus is likely to be widespread; therefore, there is a stark focus on containing it and mitigating its impact.

Much like the flu, COVID-19 is a respiratory virus that spreads easily through close contact with a sick individual. For some, the symptoms are mild. So far, officials say the virus is mainly affecting adults, especially those who are older or have chronic health issues.

Symptoms typically materialize within 14 days of being exposed to the virus. As of now, there is no specific treatment, although the government is working on researching and developing a vaccine.

Until a vaccine is created, best practices include simple tasks such as washing your hands, covering your mouth or nose when you sneeze, staying home if you feel sicks and avoiding touching your face. Sick individuals should also be keep separate from healthy people.

Officials also warned against misinformation and the stigmatization of certain populations, particularly Asian Americans and individuals of Asian descent.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Lilian Peake is Virginia’s incident commander in charge of the COVID-19 management team.

“Our team is tracking the virus and meeting daily to discuss the situation,” said Dr. Peake. “The risk to Virginians right now is low. But this is a dynamic situation that is changing daily. Being able to test potential cases here in Virginia will help us protect public health by providing results more quickly, so we can prevent the spread of disease and protect our communities.”