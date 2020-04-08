Gov. Northam orders Virginia ABC to suspend license fees for establishments

In Virginia Governor Ralph Northam's press briefing on Wednesday, he announced a new executive directive that authorizes the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) to defer some fees for businesses that may have been forced to close due to COVID-19.

The directive allows the Virginia ABC to defer annual fees that businesses pay for licenses and permits to sell alcohol. It applies to any permits up for renewal through June.

Northam also directed the Virginia ABC to allow establishments with mixed beverage licenses, like restaurants and distilleries, to sell mixed drinks through takeout or delivery as of midnight Thursday.

Under the new directive, the Virginia ABC will defer all collection of license renewal fees for 90 days from the original expiration data for establishments with licenses expiring in March, April, May, and June.

Any penalties normally connected to the late payment of those fees will be waived.

If a business were to lose their license, they would have to go back through the application process, which takes at least 30 days.

Northam said the deferral will allow more than 6,000 licensed retail, wholesale and manufacturing businesses to reopen and conduct business more quickly once the crisis is passed.

An estimated $4.5 million in payments will be deferred.

“This unprecedented health crisis has had a tremendous impact on businesses across the Commonwealth, and restaurants have been hit especially hard,” said Governor Northam. “Allowing restaurants and distilleries that remain open to sell mixed beverages with takeout or delivery orders will help them augment their revenue streams, so they can continue serving their customers and employing Virginians. These actions will give establishments with mixed beverage licenses greater flexibility to operate while their dining rooms are closed.”

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many restaurants in Virginia have shifted to takeout, delivery, or makeshift drive-thru options instead of dine-in services.

With many places dependent on alcohol sales to meet profit margins, the governor's office says the temporary privileges granted by the Virginia ABC may help support restaurants that have lost a stream of revenue from the lack of selling mixed beverages, as well as distilleries that have been unable to provide their products to the public and suffered financial losses.

“These deferrals will allow businesses to continue to operate without concern over choosing between keeping an employee or renewing a license,” said Virginia ABC Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill. “Without this relief, some closed businesses would be in the position of paying a fee for a license they can’t exercise or risk losing their license. Virginia ABC is committed to supporting retailers, restaurants and their employees during this pandemic.”

Earlier this week, Virginia ABC announced that local distilleries could temporarily ship liquor directly to customers.

On March 20, Virginia ABC adjusted licensing regulations to permit businesses with only on-premise licenses to exercise off-premise privileges such as allowing the sale of wine or beer in sealed containers for curbside pickup in a designated area (parking lot, etc.), and delivery of those products to customers’ homes without needing a delivery permit. In order for licensed businesses to use this feature, both curbside pickup and delivery must be facilitated by a customer’s electronic order either online, over the phone or through an app.

Additionally, licensees with off-premise privileges, including breweries, farm wineries and wineries were allowed to sell products for curbside pickup in a designated area or deliveries to customers’ homes without obtaining an additional delivery permit. Distillery stores were enabled to deliver products to customers seated in their vehicle on the premises or in the parking lot of the distillery.

The full text of Executive Directive Ten can be read here.

