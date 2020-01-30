Gov. Northam says Mack Trucks to bring 250 jobs to Virginia

Mack Trucks will invest $13 million to establish a manufacturing operation in Roanoke County, creating 250 new jobs, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday.

The new venture will allow Mack to produce and sell a new line of medium-duty trucks, according to a statement from Northam's office.

Virginia successfully competed with sites in several other states for the project, the statement said.

“We are thrilled that Mack selected Roanoke County for this project,” said David Radford, chair of the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors. “This is the next generation of truck and it will originate here in Roanoke County where we have the business climate and workforce to help fuel Mack’s success.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Roanoke County and the Roanoke Regional Partnership to secure the project for Virginia, according to the governor's office. Northam approved a $700,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Roanoke County with the project. Funding and services to support Mack’s employee training activities will also be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“We look forward to the opportunities our new medium-duty product line will bring for the company, our employees and the Roanoke Valley community,” said Mack Trucks president Martin Weissburg. “We’re very grateful to the Commonwealth of Virginia and Roanoke County for their support of this project, and we look forward to growing this new business and being a successful and engaged corporate citizen.”

“Mack brings an iconic brand to Roanoke County and strengthens the economic base with high-paying and skilled jobs in a prominent industry sector,” said Jill Loope, Roanoke County director of economic development.

Mack Trucks is part of the Volvo Group, which employs almost 100,000 people. It has production facilities in 18 countries and sells its products in more than 190 markets.