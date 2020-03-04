Gov. Northam signs law to establish #TeamTommie license plates

Governor Ralph Northam has signed into a law a bill to create specialty Virginia license plates in honor of Tommie the pit bull.

Northam signed the law on Wednesday, March 4, among a slate of bills he signed on the same day.

According to Richmond Animal Care and Control’s Facebook page in January, the DMV will take over and develop the plates for public purchase, which can take up to nine months.

Part of all sales of the license plates will go toward the shelter's 'Tommie Fund.'

Tommie the pit bull died earlier this year after RACC did all they could for him after he was set on fire in a public park.

People across the country and the world rallied to support the dog, donating massive amounts of money in his honor.

Jyahshua A. Hill, 20, was arrested May 20 by the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with one count of felony animal cruelty in the case.

He was sentenced to five years in prison in August.

A “Tommie Fund” was created later this year and has raised tens of thousands of dollars to help animal shelters across Virginia.

Any #TeamTommie license plates sold, if they're approved by the General Assembly, will mean that some of the sales revenue will go to that fund.