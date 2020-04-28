Gov. Northam signs order to ensure liability protections for healthcare workers in pandemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic and Virginia's response to the crisis continues, Governor Ralph Northam signed a new executive order on Tuesday.

According to a statement from the governor, Executive Order 60 will "reinforce certain existing statutory liability protections for Virginia healthcare workers."

Essentially, the order clarifies that health care providers responding to a public health disaster by delivering health care are immune from civil liability for any injury or wrongful death caused by abandonment due to a state of emergency in which the provider is unable to provide requisite care.

Virginia code already providers for that, but the executive order clarifies that the section of code applies to health care workers responding to COVID-19.

It offers protections for healthcare workers and first responders in cases of emergency, but nothing in the code or order prevents liability in the case of gross negligence or willful misconduct.

“Virginia’s healthcare workers are heroes,” said Governor Northam. “We must ensure that they can continue to provide high-quality and compassionate care during this tremendously challenging time.”

Northam said the order was because many "public and private healthcare providers are operating with limited resources and may be forced to serve patients outside of conventional standards of care," as the Virginia code anticipates during states of emergency.

You can find the full text of the executive order here.