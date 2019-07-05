Governor Northam signs legislation to help small, women, and minority owned businesses

Governor Ralph Northam signed a new piece of legislation that aims to help small, women and minority owned businesses in the commonwealth.

The governor made the announcement on Wednesday morning and said investing in small businesses is crucial for the economy.

“Small businesses are a vital economic engine for Virginia, making up 97 percent of all businesses, but we know there is work to do to ensure they have equal opportunity to grow and succeed in our Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam. “With this Executive Order, we are strengthening our commitment to expanding small business participation in state contracting and achieving equity for our women- and minority-owned businesses.”

Northam said that state agencies will ensure that 42 percent of discretionary spending comes from small businesses in the commonwealth.

Executive Order 35 also sets aside thousands of dollars for micro- businesses with less than 25 employees.

Tyrone Sprague, the owner of Sprague Barbershop, said he thinks the legislation will be helpful for small minority businesses in the state.

"I think it's a great idea, because it gives a person an opportunity to look up, instead of looking down," said Sprague. "Hopefully it will help, it should be something great for all minorities."