Governor Northam announces Education Work Group

Governor Ralph Northam announced a group of 45 educators to look into the pandemic's impact of getting students back to class.

"The perspectives are so diverse and that's a positive thing... Decisions made by one sector impact the other sectors," Dr. John Downey, President of Blue Ridge Community College said. "We'll look at long-term issues associated with the impact of COVID-19. So, right now, what we're trying to do is identify what some of those issues are."

The Education Work Group is made up of K-12 and higher education educators across the state.

BRCC President, Dr. John Downey is among those on the list, one of two people representing community colleges in the state.

"The challenges that K-12 and universities face are more daunting right now than what community colleges are facing, but I worry about in terms of community colleges, career and technical education," Downey said.

Figuring out how to continue hands-on training is one area he is bringing attention to on the task force. He said of the thousands of students who got grades, about 262 students had to get "incomplete," which were mostly students who needed to have some kind of hands-on portion of a course.

Downey said he is also focusing on access to education if it does continue online.

"I think internet access and broadband access is a huge issue, and it's an equity issue for many in the state, especially in rural areas like the Shenandoah Valley," Downey said.

Downey said BRCC is preparing for mainly online instruction in the fall, but he is hopeful to bring back some in-person classes.

Downey said that the recommendations that he brings to the task force are guided by discussions he has had with his faculty and staff as well as other educators in the area.

The group was originally made up of educators mostly at an administrative level, but it was recently updated to include more teachers, who can provide perspective on working directly with students and what instruction would actually work.

Jarrett Hatcher teachers Social Studies at Staunton High School, and while he's not among those appointed, Hatcher said it's important for teachers to have a voice.

"The biggest thing of having teachers involved in the task force is whatever admin comes up we'll be able to implement it, and we'll be able to tailor it to our particular class and our particular communities," Hatcher said.

He said the scope of who is included in the task force is important because different parts of the state will have to handle the impacts of reopening differently.

"In terms of economic disadvantage, in terms of rural versus urban. Northern Virginia is so different from South Western Virginia," Hatcher said.

For his students, Hatcher said he is focusing on how to streamline the different platforms that can be used to reach students and bridge the gap on things students may feel behind on after missing normal classroom hours.

"There's no playbook for teaching school during a pandemic and learning and adapting, and I think that's the key to this," Hatcher said.

The Secretary of Education has also created strategy sessions that are aimed at listening to a variety of groups in the school systems and receive feedback.

Hatcher said no matter what the path is moving forward, he is confident teachers will be able to continue adapting and providing the best possible education.

The path forward is not decided by the Education Work Group, though. Downey said they are looking at policies and strategies on how to lessen the impact on students when they return to school.

"Making sure policies that we put in place as community colleges deal with equity issues in broadband access for dual enrollment students, but then also the policies that universities put in place with accepting credits would also be subject to discussion in a meeting like we'd have," Downey said.

There are other task forces that have been created that are specifically to address how to safely reopen, and they are separate for the different levels of education.