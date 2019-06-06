Governor Northam announces millions of dollars to go toward affordable housing

Governor Ralph Northam this week announced more than $11 million in Affordable and Special Needs Housing loans for 17 projects throughout the Commonwealth, creating or preserving 1,283 affordable housing units that will target low-income and very low-income Virginians.

Ralph Northam , 73rd Governor of Virginia since January 13, 2018, Photo Date: 11/11/2018 / Photo: Alexandria Blanche / USMC / (MGN)

“My administration is working hard to find innovative ways to reduce homelessness, expand access to quality affordable housing, and address evictions in Virginia,” said Governor Northam. “The Affordable Special Needs Housing program provides Virginia the necessary resources to transform our housing stock and help create vibrant, thriving communities for all Virginians, in every part of the Commonwealth.”

Three organizations in the Valley received portions of this funding equaling close to $1.5 million.

The Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro Habitat for Humanity received $325,536 which will fund housing in the Booker T. Washington Neighborhood.

People Incorporated Housing Group in Page County received $700,000 to fund housing for the Luray Meadows Apartments and Hope Community builders in Harrisonburg received $500,000 to fund phase IV of the Covenant Heights subdivision.

Affordable and Special Needs Housing (ASNH) loans are awarded through a competitive process. The Virginia Housing Trust Fund is a key source of financing for these affordable housing initiatives to support moderate- and low-income families. The Governor and the General Assembly doubled the Virginia Housing Trust Fund in this recently completed budget cycle, providing an additional $5.5 million and bolstering the state’s commitment to increase affordable housing for low- and very-low-income persons.

