Gov. Northam's proposed budget could help preschoolers in the Valley

As a part of Virginia Governor Ralph Northam's proposed 2020 budget for the upcoming legislative session, he's proposing nearly $100 million in new funding to help at-risk preschoolers.

Photo: WHSV

Dr. Teresa Harris, the academic unit head for early elementary education and reading education at James Madison University, said the money could have a big impact on little ones.

"This funding that's available is actually starting small. It's starting with children who are four-years-old and three-years-old as those who will be entering kindergarten," said Harris.

She said the proposed funding is based off of a Preschool Development Grant, Birth through Five Needs Assessment.

The study showed certain places in the Shenandoah Valley are "childcare deserts." The extra funding could help combat that issue.

"It's not going to answer everything, but as we all work together to make sure children are well educated as they move into school, I think this is a really big win," said Harris.

The study shows, altogether, 40% of Virginia's kindergarten students enter school unprepared on at least one dimension of school readiness.

The proposed funds also target professional development for teachers to hone in on their skills.