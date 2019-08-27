Gov. Ralph Northam announces 102 new jobs in Shenandoah County

On Tuesday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced the investment of eight million dollars in the commonwealth by Howell Metal, along with 102 new jobs coming to Shenandoah County.

New Market was the first stop of the day for Gov. Northam, who then later stopped in Harrisonburg.

Gov. Northam said the investment into the copper tube company came from both local and statewide partnerships.

"Most of that investment is coming from Howell and the parent company Muller streamlined," Gov. Northam said. "We have also contributed from what we call our Commonwealth Opportunity Fund, that's money that we have in the Governor's office to really help businesses."

Northam said Virginia is doing well economically and has brought in 52,000 new jobs, but he said in rural Virginia, there is still work needed to be done.

"This is a big deal for areas like this and so you know I just commend Howell Metal and the local economic development individuals," Gov. Northam said. "You know we had Congressman Cline here today so this is what happens when people work together and that's why we call it the Virginia way."

Virginia successfully competed with Utah, Mississippi, and Ontario, Canada for the project. Muller Industries said they chose New Market because of the hard-working staff they hope to continue to grow.