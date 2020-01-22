‘Gramma In A Box’ uses technology to connect generations

A company founded by a California grandmother provides opportunities to connect generations and strengthen relationships in a simple way.

A grandma starts a subscription service for grandparents to decorate cookies with grandchildren. (Source: CNN)

“I’m lucky to be a grandmother of four, but then my son had an opportunity to move out of state. He took with him, against my will, three of my grandchildren!” Terry Chamberlin said.

Chamberlin was scared to lose that connection with her grandchildren.

“It’s so hard to connect at Christmas time or their birthday to buy them a gift if you don’t know them very well,” she said.

She downloaded Skype and started sending her grandchildren baked cookies with frosting and sprinkles.

“I would make a cookie and hold it up. They would make a cookie and hold it up, and it was like I was there,” she said.

When friends started hearing about this, they also wanted something like it. Chamberlin’s business, Gramma In A Box, was born.

Customers can subscribe to a monthly box that includes cookies, frosting, and sprinkles, and need just a few household items.

“They’re going to see that red box and know it’s Gramma In A Box and that’s true! That’s exactly what happened,” Chamberlin said.

For Chamberlin, success is bringing generations together.

“I think kids need a connection with their grandparents,” she said.

While miles apart from her own, she says they have never felt closer.

Copyright 2020 GKGTV via CNN. All rights reserved.