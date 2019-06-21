Where is Grottoes on the plan to renovate the Grand Caverns pool?

The Grand Caverns pool in Grottoes is closed for the summer for renovations.

Ashley Collier, Tourism and Parks Director, said the fiberglass lining of the pool had worn out over the years and was in serious need of repair to prevent injuries.

They are in the planning stages now, brainstorming ideas with the town on new features for the pool and selecting a contractor, so no work has yet begun.

They will be redoing the pool liner and the coping stones surrounding the pool, as well as updating some of the pool’s equipment and plumbing, which has remained the same for quite some time.

The town has owned the pool since 2009, and since then, park staff has made many minor repairs over time to the decades-old pool, but the more major repairs kept adding up for the decades-old pool.

In order to make the pool more user friendly, Collier said they are also considering different ways to incorporate features specifically for kids, possibly similar to features the pool had years ago.

The cost of the project is unknown at the moment, but it will be paid for by the park's savings fund.

They hope to begin renovations by early fall and reopen the pool for summer of 2020.

In the meantime, residents from around Grottoes will have to head miles away to find other pool options for this summer.