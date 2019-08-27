Grand Caverns pool renovations to begin next month

Renovations on the Grand Caverns pool are expected to begin next month. The pool has been closed all summer while renovations were planned.

Ashley Collier, tourism and parks director, said they are working on the final details of the project and expect to begin renovations in mid-September.

Collier said they should be completed in April 2020, just in time for summer.

Collier said while the details aren't finalized, they are looking at some new features for the pool, such as a beach entry, slide and water features. She said those will be decided once demolition begins.

