Grant County families return home after flash flooding

Following a scary night as heavy rains forced evacuations in Grant County Saturday night, nearly everyone is back home.

According to Peggy Bobo Alt, the 911 and emergency management director for Grant County, crews had to evacuate about 30 homes from the Bayard area as rain quickly accumulated and flash flooding tore through several West Virginia counties.

The dispatch center used their new reverse 911 system (only used before during the tornado warning just a few weeks ago) to notify everyone in the evacuation zone.

First responders had to perform several water rescues, even going into neighboring Pendleton County and into Maryland to rescue others, working jointly with agencies in those areas.

Thanks to the quick efforts of rescue crews, there were no serious injuries or deaths.

All the families but two have been able to return to their homes, as of Monday.

Alt said she's proud of her people and their work.

Now, in the aftermath, they're looking for reports of any damages to determine if the county is eligible for federal assistance. Governor Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for Grant, Pendleton, Preston, Tucker, and Randolph Counties, but that's not a guarantee of aid on the federal level.

Already, Alt says the area has gotten a lot of help from West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (WV VOAD), including clean-up buckets that they're providing to flood victims for free.

You can contact the office at 304-257-2140 if you're in need of one.

Also call that number if you have damage to report at a property in Grant County.

There are several culverts washed out on private roads and basements with water damage, but so far, nothing as major as what's been reported in Randolph County.

According to Alt, the biggest issue moving forward is that the Bayard levy is full and in need of cleaning. That will be the next focus for agencies in the area.

