Grant County man pleads guilty to child porn charges

A Petersburg, W.Va. man pleaded guilty to child pornography charges in federal court this week.

According to the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of West Virginia, 32-year-old Jasper E. Shook admitted to child pornography crimes on Monday.

Shook pleaded guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Commit Production Child Pornography,” one count of “Aiding and Abetting Possession of Child Pornography (depicting a child under the age of 12),” and one count of “Aiding and Abetting Production of Child Pornography.”

Attorneys say Shook confessed to working with someone else to produce and possess images of child pornography, including images of a girl under the age of 12, from 2015 to May of 2019.

Shook faces up to 5 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for the conspiracy charge, up to 20 years and a $250,000 fine for the aiding and abetting charge, and a minimum of 15 years and up to 30 years, with a fine of up to $250,000, for the production charge.

The case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.

Assistants U.S. Attorney Kimberley D. Crockett and Jeffrey A. Finucane are prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The FBI and the West Virginia State Police investigated.

U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided over the case.