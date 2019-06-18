Grant money to add more school resource officers in Virginia

More than 50 localities in Virginia have been awarded over $3.47 million in grants to pay for new school resource and security officers.

Earlier this year, Gov. Ralph Northam approved the General Assembly's amendment to add an additional $3 million for a grant program to increase the number of Virginia schools with school resource and school security officers.

The grants will place school resource officers and school security officer positions at 45 elementary schools, 17 middle schools and 31 high schools.

“I am pleased to see law enforcement agencies and school divisions taking advantage of this funding to add new or additional school resource and school security officers to their schools,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian J. Moran. “School resource officers and school security officers continue to support a safe environment for students, teachers, and administrators.”

Secretary of Education Atif Qarni said the additional positions will increase the number of school resource officers in Virginia by 10%.

The officers are required to attend training on various topics, including adolescent brain development and trauma, mental health issues and students with disabilities.

“Over the past three fiscal years, the Center has conducted 291 training courses and conferences, which have been attended by nearly 16,800 individuals,” said DCJS Director Shannon Dion. “The Center has shaped the landscape for school resources officers and school safety in Virginia, and we fully intend to continue that trend.”

Information on the Virginia Center for School and Campus Safety and the localities receiving funding can be found on the DCJS website.