Grant will help food bank distribute more fruits and vegetables

A grant from Dominion Energy will allow the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and other food banks across the state to store and distribute more fresh fruits and vegetables.

Dominion employees volunteered with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank on Wednesday to help package fresh fruits and vegetables. | Credit: WHSV

The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation gave a $100,000 grant to the Federation of Virginia Food Banks. The BRAFB is getting $15,000 of that money that will help them store and distribute fresh fruits and vegetables around the valley.

Michael McKee, CEO of the BRAFB said they often get food from the USDA through the Emergency Food Assistance Program. Recently, there has been more food available to that program because of trade mitigation programs.

Food banks don't always have the ability to take the extra food, and sometimes have to turn it down.

"If we didn't have this gift from Dominion, we might have to decline some of this additional produce coming in from the USDA because we wouldn't be able to handle it,' McKee said.

The grant from Dominion will help the BRAFB and others deal with the additional food, which McKee said is very important to people with food insecurities.

"Partnerships like those with the food bank are really important to help reach those in need in the community, and really help take care of those critical community needs like food security that are so important," Samantha Moore, communications specialist for Dominion said.

