Grease trap accident prompts W.Va. Senate to pass new legislation

The West Virginia Senate has passed a bill aiming to toughen regulations for grease traps following an accident in 2019 where a five-year-old girl had to be rescued after falling into one in Kanawha County.

The Senate passed the measure Tuesday afternoon on a 33-0 vote. One member of the Senate was absent.

Hotels and restaurants that have grease traps outside with unsecured lids have to be in compliance by August 1 of 2020.

The longer an establishment fails to meet compliance, fines will be increased from $5 to $50.

"There's other states that have have had the same problem. There's been three recorded kids that have died from falling in a grease trap. As a matter of fact, there was one in West Virginia in 2015 in Greenbrier County," said Sen. Glenn Jeffries, Putnam County.

The bill now heads to the West Virginia House of Delegates.

