Program guides middle school boys to be 'Great Gentlemen'

A program called Great Gentleman, or as the students call it, "G2," is inspiring boys at McGaheysville Elementary School to become the greater version of themselves.

Look good. Feel Good. Do good. Those are the three pillars members of the Great Gentleman club follow.

Their mentor, Jared Lamb, a 5th grade teacher at the school, created the program to give young boys an opportunity to grow.

"These young men don't necessarily have as many opportunities for that kind of stuff so this is a really good chance for them to have a positive environment with the school, a positive connection, develop their leadership potential and just become the best they can." said Lamb.

The students learn everything from learning how to tie a tie to learning how to navigate a compass.

For the past two years, students have had the chance to grow in their school and learn from a positive male role model. Lamb says he has seen a big difference in his students.

"I've just noticed a new sense of compassion that I didn't see from all of them at the beginning as they have learned to bond together and help one another," said Lamb.

Lamb says he hopes this program continues to grow and inspire students throughout the school to become a Great Gentleman.