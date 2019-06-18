Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce holds annual 'State of the Metro'

The Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual State of the Metro breakfast on Tuesday morning.

The State of the Metro is a time for local leaders to hear about the state of the local economy. Economic directors from Waynesboro, Augusta County and Staunton all spoke to give individual updates and talk about the projects they work on together.

Annette Medlin, the president and CEO of the Greater Augusta Regional Chamber, said that this is a wonderful time to bring everyone together once a year and think about the future.

"Having them all in the room together representing different areas from small business all the way up to large manufacturers is just really a great opportunity for us to celebrate business and then also hear about all of the good things that are going on here," said Medlin.

The directors spoke about new jobs coming to the area and highlighted the recent announcement from Hershey that it will expand. Joint tourism efforts were also discussed.

Greg Hitchin,the director of economic development and tourism for Waynesboro, said, "We can't do it all by ourselves. It takes the companies, it takes the local government, the elected officials, all of us working together to put our economy ahead, put our communities ahead so that everyone can prosper."

One example of the joint tourism efforts is the Virginia Beerwerks trail. The promotion has reached 46 states so far and encourages folks to extend their stay in the Shenandoah Valley. Now people who go through the trail are required to get eight stamps instead of six to receive a t-shirt because it is so popular.

