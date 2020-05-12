Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce offers help to nonprofits

The Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce in Fishersville is hosting a webinar for nonprofits. It’s called ‘Keeping the Lights On - a Case Study on Crisis Fundraising’.

The Chamber will teach nonprofits how to fundraise during this time, and how to engage with their donors.

Augusta Chamber President and CEO, Courtney Thompson, says communication is key.

“We’re encouraging all of our businesses, and all of our non-profits to stay in contact with their donors, tell them what they need, be honest,” Thompson stated. “Say ‘we’re trying to keep the lights on. We’re still trying to fulfill our mission and we need you.’ Don’t be afraid to ask for help. Don’t be afraid to be specific. Just keep that communication open.”

The webinar is Wednesday, May 13, at noon. You can register for the free event on the Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce website and you will receive a Zoom invitation. It’s available to anyone who can benefit.