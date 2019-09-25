Virginia group takes in Great Danes nearly starved to death

Thirty-two abused Great Danes, including 12 puppies, were rescued out of a home in King and Queen County, where they were found nearly starved to death.

Now, Green Dogs Unleashed in Fluvanna County has taken six of them in to nurse them back to health.

Karma, Disney, Princess, and Cinderella range from less than a year old to six years old. They love to play with each other in the spacious backyard of their foster parents, Brent Jacques and Clay Hysell.

However, just a month ago, these happy dogs were living in conditions a judge described as "squalor."

“It's just a pathetic kind of situation and it's far too common, unfortunately," said Jacques.

The King and Queen County Sheriff’s Office seized the Great Danes on Aug. 27 from the home of Richard Awlasewics and Candice Wheat. Erika Proctor, Director of Green Dogs Unleashed, said the couple was doing what's called "backyard breeding."

"These were people that were profiting off the sale of these puppies under the guise of being service dogs trainers," said Proctor.

They were breeding deaf and blind dogs, which then only created more deaf and blind dogs with many medical issues.

The sheriff's office said five of the dogs were found barricaded in a small camper with no food or water. Officials described the dogs’ conditions ranging from poor to near death.

Green Dogs Unleashed specializes in taking care of dogs with special needs. The organization was asked to take in six of the dogs after a general district judge ruled Friday that the alleged abusers will not get their dogs back.

"They came to us with eye infections, with skin issues,” said Proctor. “These are Great Danes there are dogs that are supposed to be 150 pounds that were 80 pounds."

With loving foster homes, they are regaining their health and strength. Four went to the foster home of Jacques and Hysell in Palmyra and two went to one in Crozet. Jacques said soon they'll be ready to join a loving family.

"It's great to see them turn around and become nice, well adjusted, sociable dogs and then it's nice to see them go off to a home too where somebody is really excited about having them,” said Jacques. “I think they'll all be fine really.”

The alleged abusers did appeal the judge's decision for two of their dogs. Green Dogs Unleashed hopes to take them in soon too.

The Great Danes will be up for adoption once fully recovered and healthy. You can contact Green Dogs Unlimited here if you are interested in having them join your family.

“They’re just going to need a lot of time and love,” said Proctor. “That’s kind of the most important I think.”

