Green Party of Virginia hosts two presidential hopefuls at annual meeting

Two third party presidential hopefuls paid central Virginia a visit Saturday to remind voters there will be more than two options on Election Day.

Virginia’s Green Party hosted its annual meeting at Rockfish Valley Community Center, hosting Green Party Presidential Nominees Dario Hunter and Howie Hawkins. The event served as an introduction to the candidates for both the public and local Green Party voters.

“(At the annual meeting) we try to do something to build the party to get people to come out," Green Party of Virginia Press Secretary Ryan Wesdock said. "So what we have here today was a campaign event from two of the campaigns, or candidates, that are running for President on the Green Party platform, we were hosting them and listening to what they had to say about the issue.”

The Green Party national convention is scheduled for July. The party hopes to entice voters who feel like their voices are not represented in either the Democratic or Republican parties.

“As a party, we are trying to fight for addressing climate change, doing that for the environment, fighting for peace, things like that," Wesdock said. "I don’t think Virginians really have that kind of choices on the ballot year to year, and they should, and that’s why we’re here. We’re a voice for people who haven’t had that kind of voice in politics.”

It remains to be seen whether or not the Green Party will be on the ballot in Virginia on Election Day in 2020.