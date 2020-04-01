Green Valley Book Fair stays strong by selling books in a new way

For 50 years, the Green Valley Book Fair has been providing books to the Shenandoah Valley in their store, but with the spread of COVID-19, they're now selling books through the mail.

Clayton Robertson, manager of Green Valley Book Fair, said for now, the fair is closed to the public to practice social distancing. But for the first time, they're offering shopping by mail order only.

"Our customers can visit our website, our Facebook page, and our Instagram to look at items they like and make a list," Robertson said. "They can send that list to our email or over the phone and we will pack it up and ship it to them."

Robertson said because of this method, they have stayed busy since last week fulfilling orders.

The whole selection of the book fair is not online, but it's still pretty large. He said if there's a book a customer is looking for, they can find it just by giving the book fair a call.

This is the first time the book fair has had to shut their doors and only offer mail order.

This is also the first book fair of the year for the store, which was scheduled to end on April 9. Now, the book fair is looking to continue to sell by mail until everything blows over.

"Everything's changing day to day, but for now, we're offering mail-order until we're told so differently," Robertson said.

You can send the list of books you would like to info@GoBookFair.com and then pay for it over the phone at (800)-385-0099.

The book fair is still accommodating teachers and schools with purchase orders for books — they ask you just to give them a call.