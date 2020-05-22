Greene Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking land for firing range

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is looking for its own firing range, and asking for the public’s help.

Sheriff Steve Smith says the office has needed a firing range for more than a decade.

“Madison County is generous enough to let us use their range. We’ve used different ones before, and we just don’t know when that will come to an end. And we just need something that is stable and that we will always have access to,” the sheriff said.

The search is on for about four to seven acres that be zoned for firearm use with not a lot of structures around it. The sheriff’s office hopes someone will donate the land, or sell it at a discount.

In addition to training law enforcement, Sheriff Smith says the range would also be used for firearm safety courses for the community.

