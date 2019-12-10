Greene County deputies searching for missing 17-year-old

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing 17-year-old girl from Barboursville.

Haley Hollas was last seen on November 30, 2019 leaving her aunt’s home, where she had been living. She left the house and was supposedly picked up by someone she met on Tinder, leaving behind her phone and other personal belongings.

Hollas stand 5′3″tall, weighs 120 lbs, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing skinny jeans and cowboy boots with white embroidered designs on them.

Friends of Hollas say she has not been active on social media since she went missing.

Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 434-995-2222.