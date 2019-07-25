Greenville woman facing 10 animal cruelty charges involving miniature horses

Augusta County Animal Control is investigating a case of alleged animal cruelty involving miniature horses.

Court records show Sarah Twichell, of Greenville, has 10 arrest warrants for animal cruelty.

Augusta County Animal Control says Twichell was warned that miniature horses in her care had inadequate shelter.

Later, when they followed up and saw that the horses had not been moved even after the warning, Twichell was charged.

The charges include 10 class one misdemeanors for animal cruelty, all of which were filed July 23.

The county says the horses have since been moved to a better location.

The case remains under investigation.

Twichell has a hearing on August 6 at 8:30 a.m. Stay with WHSV for updates on this case.

