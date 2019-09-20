Greta the Great Horned Owl book tour of the Valley

Christie Gove-Berg, author of Greta the Great Horned Owl, is in the Valley September 20 for a book tour. The children's book is a true story featuring an owl that was treated at the Wildlife Center of Virginia in 2016.

The book tour visits Waynesboro Public Library Friday at 4 p.m. The address is 600 S. Wayne Avenue. It moves to Barnes & Noble in the Barracks Road Shopping Center in Charlottesville Friday evening at 7 p.m.

Gove-Berg, along with director of outreach Amanda Nicholson, and one of the Wildlife Center's owl ambassadors were guests on WHSV News at Noon.

Watch the video above for a preview of the book tour or visit the Wildlife Center of Virginia website.